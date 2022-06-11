Skip to main content

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Arkansas vs North Carolina in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arkansas and North Carolina battle on Saturday in the first of their best-of-three super regional series in college baseball.

Arkansas heads to North Carolina this weekend after winning one of the wildest regionals this past weekend.

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Arkansas vs North Carolina in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 11, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the NCAA Super Regionals: Oklahoma vs Virginia Tech in College Baseball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Razorbacks went to Oklahoma State and came out with the upset win, but it wasn't easy.

They beat Grand Canyon easily 7-1 in the first round but then had to outscore the Cowboys 20-12 to win their second game. They then lost to the Cowboys 14-10 in 10 innings in the rematch but got their revenge on Monday, winning 7-3 to take home the regional title.

The regional was filled with runs, but the Razorbacks came out on top and now take on a North Carolina team that had to claw out of the loser's bracket to win its regional.

The Tar Heels lost to VCU in their second game and had to beat Georgia in an elimination game to get back to the finals.

They slipped by the Bulldogs and then had to beat VCU twice to win their regional and they were able to do just that.

They won 19-8 in the first game and then followed it up with a 7-3 win in the winner-take-all game on Monday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

