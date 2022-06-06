Arkansas and Oklahoma State battle Monday evening in the regional final with a berth in the Super Regionals on the line

Arkansas and Oklahoma State have already played two crazy games and Monday they will battle again.

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Arkansas vs Oklahoma State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 6, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Razorbacks won the first game 20-12 to send the Cowboys to an elimination game but then lost 14-10 in the rematch on Sunday.

The Razorbacks had put themselves in a position to win the regional on Sunday but blew an 8-7 ninth-inning lead. They would score two in the bottom of the ninth to tie it, but gave up four in the top of the tenth and couldn't score to take the loss.

Monday they get another opportunity to wrap up the regional but will have to slow down a red-hot Oklahoma State lineup.

The Cowboys survived the first game against Arkansas after they had to come back from a 12-0 deficit to Missouri State in the first game on Sunday.

The Cowboys got down early to the Bears, but their bats exploded for 29 runs to get the 29-15 win.

It has been a crazy regional for Oklahoma State, but it can finish it off with a championship on Monday with one more win against Arkansas.

