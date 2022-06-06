Skip to main content

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Arkansas vs Oklahoma State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arkansas and Oklahoma State battle Monday evening in the regional final with a berth in the Super Regionals on the line

Arkansas and Oklahoma State have already played two crazy games and Monday they will battle again.

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Arkansas vs Oklahoma State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 6, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the NCAA Regionals: Arkansas vs Oklahoma State in College Baseball on fuboTV: Get Access Now!

The Razorbacks won the first game 20-12 to send the Cowboys to an elimination game but then lost 14-10 in the rematch on Sunday.

The Razorbacks had put themselves in a position to win the regional on Sunday but blew an 8-7 ninth-inning lead. They would score two in the bottom of the ninth to tie it, but gave up four in the top of the tenth and couldn't score to take the loss.

Monday they get another opportunity to wrap up the regional but will have to slow down a red-hot Oklahoma State lineup.

The Cowboys survived the first game against Arkansas after they had to come back from a 12-0 deficit to Missouri State in the first game on Sunday.

The Cowboys got down early to the Bears, but their bats exploded for 29 runs to get the 29-15 win.

It has been a crazy regional for Oklahoma State, but it can finish it off with a championship on Monday with one more win against Arkansas.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
6
2022

NCAA Regionals: Arkansas vs Oklahoma State in College Baseball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Arkansas vs Oklahoma State in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
UCONN BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Maryland vs UConn in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Oklahoma State Softball
2022 Women's College World Series

How to Watch Women's College World Series: Oklahoma State vs Texas

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
Jun 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates with defenseman Victor Hedman (77) and center Steven Stamkos (91) after scoring a goal against the New York Rangers during the third period of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) react after a play as Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) assist in the second half during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff34 minutes ago
BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: North Carolina vs VCU in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) and Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) react in the second quarter during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics: NBA Finals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
LSU Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Southern Miss vs LSU in College Baseball

By Adam Childs3 hours ago
Jun 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71), New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) and Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) skate after the puck during the third period of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy