Arkansas vs Ole Miss stream: Watch online, TV channel

Ole Miss takes on Arkansas needing just one win to make the championship series of the College World Series.

Ole Miss is just one win away from making the College World Series championship but needs to take down SEC rival Arkansas for the second time in Omaha.

How to Watch the College World Series: Arkansas vs. Ole Miss in College BaseballToday:

Game Date: June 22, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Rebels knocked off the Razorbacks on Monday 13-5 to advance to the semifinals and will be looking to do it again on Wednesday.

The Rebels scored two runs in the first three innings and then added four more in the fifth to break the game open and cruise to the win.

The Razorbacks will be looking to avenge that loss and force a deciding game on Thursday.

Arkansas survived an elimination game on Tuesday when it beat another SEC team in Auburn for a second time.

The Razorbacks gave up just four hits and a single run in winning easily 11-1. The win gives them another opportunity at Ole Miss, but they will have to beat the Rebels twice to advance to the championship series.

This will be the fifth meeting between the two teams this year, with the Razorbacks winning two of three during the regular season and the Rebels winning in Omaha.

