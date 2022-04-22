This weekend's series will be a big one for the Texas A&M's college baseball resume, as it hosts No. 3 Arkansas for a three-game set starting Friday night.

Texas A&M was a giant killer over the last week, with three wins in four games all against ranked teams. Will that trend continue on Friday when the Aggies host No. 3 Arkansas for the start of a three-game series? The Razorbacks come in riding a seven-game winning streak.

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Texas A&M in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

In last weekend's series, Texas A&M took two for three games from No. 10 Georgia in Athens. The two wins were blowouts, featuring scores of 8-1 and 23-9. Meanwhile, the Aggies' lone loss was a close 4-3 game.

On Tuesday, they followed up that performance by shutting down No. 25 Dallas Baptist in a 14-1 win. Heading into this weekend, Texas A&M is 23-13 on the season.

Meanwhile, Arkansas continues to steamroll its way through its schedule. The Razorbacks swept No. 15 LSU last weekend, with wins of 5-4, 4-0, and 6-2. In a mid-week series against Arkansas State this week, they dominated both games winning 10-1 and 10-3.

This current winning streak has the Razorbacks' record this season up to 30-7. They're one of just six teams — and one of four Power Five teams — with 30 wins to this point this season. They're also 11-4 in conference play, which is good for first place in the SEC West three games up on A&M, Alabama, and Auburn who are all tied at 8-7.

