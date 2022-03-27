Skip to main content

How to Watch Army at Navy College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Service academy pride on the line as Army and Navy square off in Annapolis on Sunday in college baseball.

Army (5-15) visits Navy (10-12) on Sunday as the service academies resume their Patriot League baseball rivalry at Max Bishop Stadium on the grounds of the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis.

Game Date: March 27, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Army at Navy college baseball game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Army had a two-game winning streak snapped on Saturday when it was swept at Bucknell in its Patriot League opener. The Black Knights lost the opener 7-3 and fell in the nightcap 5-3.

In the first game, Army led 3-2 before the wheels fell off in the bottom of the sixth inning. Bucknell pushed across five runs, all unearned, as the Black Knights committed three errors in the frame. Connelly Early took the loss, allowing four runs, one earned, in 5.1 innings. He gave up five hits and struck out five.

Bucknell jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the second game before Army made it interesting late. Nick Manesis had an RBI single and Derek Berg drove home a run with a double to right-center and the Black Knights had the tying run at the plate, but couldn't close the gap.

Navy split a pair with Holy Cross in Annapolis on Saturday, winning the opener 9-5 on a sixth-inning grand slam by Logan Keller. The Midshipmen lost the nightcap 10-3 and are 2-4 this season in Patriot League play.

The second game of the doubleheader can be streamed on ESPN+.

Regional restrictions may apply.

