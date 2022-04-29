Skip to main content

How to Watch Auburn at Tennessee in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Auburn heads to No. 1 Tennessee on Friday for the first of a three-game set with the Volunteers

Auburn hits the road on Friday on a four-game SEC winning streak and is looking to upset No. 1 Tennessee.

How to Watch Auburn at Tennessee in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

The Tigers are coming off a three-game sweep of South Carolina last weekend and come into this series 11-7 in conference play.

They have been playing much better over the last couple of weeks, but now they get their toughest test of the year against the red-hot Volunteers.

Tennessee has been great this year and is 17-1 in the SEC. Its one loss in conference play was in the first game against Alabama, but they then beat the Crimson Tide two straight and then swept Florida for the first time since 2001 last weekend.

The Volunteers are having their best start to an SEC season ever. Their previous best start was 12-0

Friday they will look to stay hot and prove why they are the best team in the country with a win in the opener against Auburn.

How To Watch

April
29
2022

Auburn at Tennessee in College Baseball

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
