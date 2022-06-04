Auburn and Florida State battle on Saturday evening for a berth in the regional final on Sunday in this huge college baseball showdown.

Auburn made a statement early as to why they were one of the top-16 seeds in the NCAA tournament. The Tigers put up 11 runs in the bottom of the first against Southeastern Louisiana and never looked back.

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Auburn vs Florida State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 4, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

They pounded out 20 hits and 19 runs to take the first-round game against the Lions. It was an impressive performance for the Tigers on Friday, but it gets much tougher against Florida State on Saturday.

The Seminoles, who are appearing in a record 45th straight regional, took down UCLA 5-3 on Friday.

Florida State jumped out to a 3-0 lead and despite giving up two runs to let the Bruins cut the lead to one, they came away with the victory.

The Seminoles were one of the last teams to make the tournament, but Saturday, they will look to prove the committee right and get a big upset of the host Tigers.

The winner of this game will be the last undefeated team and will need to win just one more game to make the super regionals next weekend.

