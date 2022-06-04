Skip to main content

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Auburn vs Florida State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Auburn and Florida State battle on Saturday evening for a berth in the regional final on Sunday in this huge college baseball showdown.

Auburn made a statement early as to why they were one of the top-16 seeds in the NCAA tournament. The Tigers put up 11 runs in the bottom of the first against Southeastern Louisiana and never looked back.

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Auburn vs Florida State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 4, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the NCAA Regionals: Auburn vs Florida State in College Baseball on fuboTV: Get Access Now!

They pounded out 20 hits and 19 runs to take the first-round game against the Lions. It was an impressive performance for the Tigers on Friday, but it gets much tougher against Florida State on Saturday.

The Seminoles, who are appearing in a record 45th straight regional, took down UCLA 5-3 on Friday.

Florida State jumped out to a 3-0 lead and despite giving up two runs to let the Bruins cut the lead to one, they came away with the victory.

The Seminoles were one of the last teams to make the tournament, but Saturday, they will look to prove the committee right and get a big upset of the host Tigers.

The winner of this game will be the last undefeated team and will need to win just one more game to make the super regionals next weekend.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
4
2022

NCAA Regionals: Auburn vs Florida State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18432762
MLB

How to Watch Cardinals at Cubs

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_18436328
MLB

How to Watch Angels at Phillies

By Ben Macalusojust now
USATSI_18425189
2022 Women's College World Series

How to Watch College Softball World Series: Florida vs. Oklahoma State

By Ben Macalusojust now
USATSI_16304716
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Virginia vs East Carolina

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_18437113
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Tennessee vs Campbell

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_18436068
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Oklahoma vs Florida

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_18431998
College Baseball

How to Watch NCAA Regionals: Auburn vs Florida State

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_16867952 (2)
Fan Controlled Football

How to Watch Playoffs: 80KI vs Bored Ape FC

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
USATSI_17492280 (2)
PBA Bowling

How to Watch 2022 PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 Positioning Round

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy