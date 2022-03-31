No. 12 LSU returns home this weekend with the offense rolling. The Tigers have scored double digits in three straight games and now welcome Auburn to Baton Rouge.

No. 12 LSU has been one of the nation's best and most efficient offensive teams this year. Their 215 runs scored rank No. 2 in the SEC and No. 11 in the country. With the offense clicking as well as it has all year over the last week, the Tigers get ready to host Auburn for a series of three games beginning on Thursday.

How to Watch Auburn vs. LSU in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: March 31, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

LSU has put up double-digit run totals in its last three games. After dropping the series opener against No. 9 Florida last weekend, the Tigers rolled off two consecutive wins by scores of 16-4 and 11-2. On Tuesday, they followed that up with a 15-4 win over UL-Monroe.

Auburn took two of three in its SEC series last weekend, winning the opener against Texas A&M 6-5 in 10 innings and grabbing a high-scoring series finale 13-9. The Tigers then fell to Jacksonville State 5-2 on Tuesday. Auburn is 17-8 overall and 3-3 in the conference.

Toward the top of Auburn's lineup is senior infielder Sonny DiChiara. A transfer from Samford, DiChiara is hitting .455 this year, the best batting average in the SEC and No. 7 in the nation.

The first pitch for this one is at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday. You can find the game on SEC Network.

Regional restrictions may apply.