Auburn vs. Mississippi State Stream: Watch online, TV channel

No. 17 Auburn has played some of its best baseball over the last two weeks. The Tigers hit the road this weekend, looking to keep things up against Mississippi State in a three-game series that begins Thursday night.

How to Watch Auburn vs. Mississippi State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 14, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

Auburn has won seven of its last nine games. That stretch includes taking two of three from then-No. 12 Vanderbilt last weekend and then-No. 12 LSU two weeks ago. More recently, the Tigers took down Samford 4-1 on Tuesday. Overall, the Tigers are 23-10 this season and 7-3 in conference play.

Senior infielder Sonny DiChiara leads the Tigers' offense. DiChiara's .438 batting average through 29 games is the best in the SEC and is in the top five nationally. He paces the Tigers' roster in home runs and runs batted in.

Mississippi State is also coming off a win after beating Alabama-Birmingham 6-5 in 10 innings on Tuesday. Junior infielder Kamren James delivered an RBI walk-off double in that one. James ranks second on the Bulldogs with a .306 batting average through 34 games.

Thursday's expected pitching matchup has Auburn junior Hayden Mullins facing Mississippi State junior Preston Johnson. This year, Mullins has made eight appearances and five starts and has a 3.04 ERA in 23.2 innings. Johnson will be making his ninth start, looking to build on his 2-2 record and 4.26 ERA.

