Skip to main content

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Auburn vs Oregon State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Auburn and Oregon State battle Monday evening for the right to make it to the College World Series

Auburn drew first blood on Saturday when they upset No. 3 Oregon State in game one of the Super Regionals.

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Auburn vs Oregon State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 13, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the NCAA Super Regionals: Auburn vs Oregon State in College Baseball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tigers put the Beavers on the brink of elimination, but couldn't get the job done on Sunday when they lost 4-3.

In another close game, the Tigers were right with the Beavers the whole game, but never led and couldn't get the tying run across late to take the loss.

The loss now sets up an all-or-nothing game on Monday in Corvallis with the winner heading to Omaha and the loser heading home.

Oregon State has had to battle to make it this far and the Beavers showed that fortitude on Sunday when they held off a pesky Auburn team.

They have now put themselves one win away from making it back to Omaha where they have had a ton of success in the past.

The winner will head to the College World Series where they will face Ole Miss in the first round later this week.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
13
2022

NCAA Super Regionals: Auburn vs Oregon State in College Baseball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrates after scoring with first baseman Michael Chavis (2) against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Cardinals

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
AUBURN
College Baseball

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Auburn vs Oregon State in College Baseball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Jun 1, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop (7) hits a two-run RBI ground rule double in the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 6/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Jun 1, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop (7) hits a two-run RBI ground rule double in the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Jun 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) celebrates with shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) after the Marlins defeated the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Jun 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) celebrates with shortstop Miguel Rojas (11) after the Marlins defeated the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Jun 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) is safe at home plate as Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) makes a late tag during the fourth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Tigers

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
Jun 3, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins left fielder Jorge Soler (12) scores a run after a double by third baseman Jon Berti (not pictured) during the fourth inning against the San Francisco Giants at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Marlins at Phillies

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
STANFORD BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: UConn vs Stanford in College Baseball

By Adam Childs3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy