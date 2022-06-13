Auburn and Oregon State battle Monday evening for the right to make it to the College World Series

Auburn drew first blood on Saturday when they upset No. 3 Oregon State in game one of the Super Regionals.

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Auburn vs Oregon State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 13, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Tigers put the Beavers on the brink of elimination, but couldn't get the job done on Sunday when they lost 4-3.

In another close game, the Tigers were right with the Beavers the whole game, but never led and couldn't get the tying run across late to take the loss.

The loss now sets up an all-or-nothing game on Monday in Corvallis with the winner heading to Omaha and the loser heading home.

Oregon State has had to battle to make it this far and the Beavers showed that fortitude on Sunday when they held off a pesky Auburn team.

They have now put themselves one win away from making it back to Omaha where they have had a ton of success in the past.

The winner will head to the College World Series where they will face Ole Miss in the first round later this week.

