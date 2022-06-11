Auburn heads to Oregon State on Saturday for the first game of its super regional against the Beavers in this huge college baseball matchup.

Auburn looked like one of the most dominant teams in college baseball over the weekend when it swept through its regional.

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Auburn vs Oregon State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 11, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The Tigers had little trouble in beating Southeastern Louisiana, Florida State and UCLA. They scored 51 runs in three games and won each game by at least seven.

It was an impressive performance for the Tigers, but it gets tougher this weekend as it must travel to No. 3 Oregon State for the Super Regionals.

The Beavers had a much tougher time getting out of their regional, as they needed to beat Vanderbilt on Monday in an elimination game.

The Beavers beat New Mexico State and then San Diego to make the regional finals, but got beat by Vanderbilt 8-1 in the first game.

They regrouped on Monday and knocked off the Commodores 7-6 to get the regional title.

Now, they will look to defend their home field this weekend and earn a trip to the College World Series next week.

