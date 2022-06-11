Skip to main content

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Auburn vs Oregon State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Auburn heads to Oregon State on Saturday for the first game of its super regional against the Beavers in this huge college baseball matchup.

Auburn looked like one of the most dominant teams in college baseball over the weekend when it swept through its regional.

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Auburn vs Oregon State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: June 11, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the NCAA Super Regionals: Auburn vs Oregon State in College Baseball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tigers had little trouble in beating Southeastern Louisiana, Florida State and UCLA. They scored 51 runs in three games and won each game by at least seven.

It was an impressive performance for the Tigers, but it gets tougher this weekend as it must travel to No. 3 Oregon State for the Super Regionals.

The Beavers had a much tougher time getting out of their regional, as they needed to beat Vanderbilt on Monday in an elimination game.

The Beavers beat New Mexico State and then San Diego to make the regional finals, but got beat by Vanderbilt 8-1 in the first game.

They regrouped on Monday and knocked off the Commodores 7-6 to get the regional title.

Now, they will look to defend their home field this weekend and earn a trip to the College World Series next week.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
11
2022

NCAA Super Regionals: Auburn vs Oregon State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates with defenseman Victor Hedman (77) and center Steven Stamkos (91) after scoring a goal against the New York Rangers during the third period of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 6

By What's On TV Staff24 seconds ago
Jun 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71), New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) and Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) skate after the puck during the third period of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 6

By What's On TV Staff24 seconds ago
May 28, 2022; Commerce City, Colorado, USA; Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) celebrates his goal in the first half against the Colorado Rapids at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Nashville SC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 seconds ago
USATSI_16867952 (3)
Fan Controlled Football

How to Watch Championship, Zappers vs Bored Ape FC

By Kristofer Habbas24 seconds ago
USATSI_18469632
College Baseball

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Auburn vs Oregon State

By Adam Childs24 seconds ago
ultimate
Ultimate

How to Watch AUDL: Dallas Legion at Carolina Flyers

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
USATSI_18384288
Soccer Tournaments

How to Watch Houston Dynamo vs. Atlético San Luis

By Rafael Urbina30 minutes ago
USATSI_18506172
NHL

How to Watch Rangers at Lightning Game Six

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
USATSI_14306662
UFC

How to Watch UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka - Prelims

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy