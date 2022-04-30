Auburn looks to even its series with No. 1 Tennessee on Saturday when it takes on the Volunteers.

Auburn's seven-game winning streak came to a halt on Friday when it dropped its opener against Tennessee 17-4.

How to Watch Auburn at Tennessee in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

The Tigers actually led the Volunteers 4-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh but gave up eight runs in the seventh and seven more in the eighth to take to a disappointing loss.

The Tigers looked like they were ready to upset the top team in the country but they couldn't hold the Volunteers' bats silent anymore and are now looking to bounce back from a crazy ending.

The Volunteers have now won eight straight and are an SEC best 18-1. It has been an incredible season for Tennessee and Saturday, it will look to stay hot against a hungry Auburn team.

Tennessee has been the class of the SEC all year long and the Volunteers proved it in the last couple of innings on Friday.

Saturday, they will look to keep their bats hot as they try and clinch a series win against yet another SEC opponent.

