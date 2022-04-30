Skip to main content

How to Watch Auburn at Tennessee in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Auburn looks to even its series with No. 1 Tennessee on Saturday when it takes on the Volunteers.

Auburn's seven-game winning streak came to a halt on Friday when it dropped its opener against Tennessee 17-4.

How to Watch Auburn at Tennessee in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Live stream the Auburn at Tennessee game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tigers actually led the Volunteers 4-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh but gave up eight runs in the seventh and seven more in the eighth to take to a disappointing loss.

The Tigers looked like they were ready to upset the top team in the country but they couldn't hold the Volunteers' bats silent anymore and are now looking to bounce back from a crazy ending.

The Volunteers have now won eight straight and are an SEC best 18-1. It has been an incredible season for Tennessee and Saturday, it will look to stay hot against a hungry Auburn team.

Tennessee has been the class of the SEC all year long and the Volunteers proved it in the last couple of innings on Friday.

Saturday, they will look to keep their bats hot as they try and clinch a series win against yet another SEC opponent.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Auburn at Tennessee

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (G)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 16, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins (31) greeted by third baseman Ramon Urias (29) in the third inning after his two run home run against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Orioles

By Evan Massey48 seconds ago
Apr 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Bailey Falter (70) and catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) celebrate a 10-3 win over the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Mets

By Evan Massey48 seconds ago
Apr 29, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Brewers

By Adam Childs48 seconds ago
UFC
UFC

How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera

By Brandon Rush48 seconds ago
USATSI_11020921
Fan Controlled Football

How to Watch Shoulda Been Stars vs. Glacier Boyz

By Kristofer Habbas48 seconds ago
imago0023673774h
College Baseball

How to Watch Auburn at Tennessee in College Baseball

By Adam Childs48 seconds ago
imago1006446058h
Fútbol Colombiano Primera División

How to Watch Independiente (SF) vs. Jaguares

By Rafael Urbina48 seconds ago
NLL Lacrosse
NLL Lacrosse

How to Watch Philadelphia Wings at Georgia Swarm

By Evan Lazar48 seconds ago
Apr 10, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators goalie Mads Sogaard (33) makes a save in front of Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy