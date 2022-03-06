Skip to main content

How to Watch Baylor vs. LSU in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Baylor and LSU meet in college baseball action on Sunday.

The Shriners Hospital for Children College Classic concludes on Sunday with Baylor taking on LSU.

How to Watch Baylor vs. LSU in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: March 6, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)

Live Stream Baylor vs. LSU in College Baseball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Baylor comes into this game with a 5-5 record on the season. After opening play in this competition with a 2-1 win over UCLA, the team struggled against Tennessee on Saturday, losing 10-5.

Baylor got the scoring going early, leading 4-0 after the top of the first, with Antonio Valdez having two of those RBIs. But the game was tied by the end of the first and pitcher Jake Jackson struggled, allowing eight earned runs in 2.2 innings.

As for LSU, the Tigers sit at 9-2 on the year.

The team opened this competition with a 5-4 win over Oklahoma that took extra innings, then lost 6-1 to Texas on Saturday. Jordan Thompson had the only RBI of the day for the Tigers, who had eight hits but could only manage that one run. The pitching staff combined to strike out nine and just one run was allowed after the fourth inning, but the early Texas lead was too much to overcome.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
6
2020

Baylor vs. LSU in College Baseball

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 18, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) controls the puck as center William Karlsson (71) skates by during the third period against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Senators at Golden Knights

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_17828586
NBA

How to Watch Pelicans at Nuggets

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_17813357
College Wrestling

How to Watch Big 12 Championship in College Wrestling

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Baylor Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch Baylor vs. LSU in College Baseball

By Justin Carter1 minute ago
soccer fans
Fútbol Colombiano Primera División

How to Watch Atlético Nacional vs. Independiente Medellín

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
imago1004206411h
Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

How to Watch Independiente del Valle vs. Aucas

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Feb 25, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) celebrates his goal with defenseman Devon Toews (7) and left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) and right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) in the third period against the Winnipeg Jets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53) tries to knock Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Moore (12) off the puck as he skates during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) celebrates the game winning goal during the shootout against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy