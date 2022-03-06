The Shriners Hospital for Children College Classic concludes on Sunday with Baylor taking on LSU.

How to Watch Baylor vs. LSU in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: March 6, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)

Baylor comes into this game with a 5-5 record on the season. After opening play in this competition with a 2-1 win over UCLA, the team struggled against Tennessee on Saturday, losing 10-5.

Baylor got the scoring going early, leading 4-0 after the top of the first, with Antonio Valdez having two of those RBIs. But the game was tied by the end of the first and pitcher Jake Jackson struggled, allowing eight earned runs in 2.2 innings.

As for LSU, the Tigers sit at 9-2 on the year.

The team opened this competition with a 5-4 win over Oklahoma that took extra innings, then lost 6-1 to Texas on Saturday. Jordan Thompson had the only RBI of the day for the Tigers, who had eight hits but could only manage that one run. The pitching staff combined to strike out nine and just one run was allowed after the fourth inning, but the early Texas lead was too much to overcome.

