How to Watch Baylor vs Tennessee in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Baylor and Tennessee battle on the second day of the Shriners Children's College Classic on Saturday afternoon.

Baylor started its time in Houston on a high note when the Bears took down UCLA 2-1 on Friday. They scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth and held the Bruins scoreless until the ninth, but held on for the win.

How to Watch Baylor vs Tennessee in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

It was the second straight win for Baylor and improved its record to 5-4 on the year. The Bears had a rocky start to the year as they were swept by Maryland to start the year but have won four of their last five, including the huge win against UCLA.

Saturday, they will look to get another big win against a Tennessee team that is coming off its first loss of the year.

The Volunteers lost Friday to No. 1 Texas 7-2 for their first defeat after they won their first eight games of the year.

Tennessee's offense had been hot but the Longhorns shut them down. The Volunteers were only able to scratch across two runs in the loss and will now look to bounce back against a Baylor team that is playing very well.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Baylor vs. Tennessee

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
