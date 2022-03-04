Skip to main content

How to Watch Baylor vs. UCLA in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Shriners Hospital for Children College Classic begins Friday at noon ET. In the first matchup of the day and the weekend, Baylor takes on UCLA.

The 22nd annual Shriners Hospital for Children College Classic kicks off Friday at noon from Minute Maid Park. The six-team, three-day event begins Friday at noon ET as local team Baylor takes on UCLA.

UCLA comes into this weekend having won four in a row. The Bruins swept UC Riverside last weekend, then beat another in-state opponent in Long Beach State on Tuesday. Their pitching staff allowed just two runs total over those four games. In nine games this season, the UCLA pitching staff has a 2.22 ERA which ranks 20th in the nation.

Baylor is also coming off a shutout win, having beat in-state opponent Rice 9-0 on Wednesday. The Bears' offense has produced its two highest run totals of the year in the last three games, between that win over the Owls and a 12-3 win over No. 25 Duke last Sunday.

This will be Baylor's 13th time participating in the Shriners Hospital for Children College Classic, the third-most in the history of the showcase. It will be their third appearance in a row, and fourth in the last five years. UCLA is appearing for the second time, they previously participated in 2009. You can catch the game on ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate).

