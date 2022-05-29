The Big Ten will crown its baseball tournament champion on Sunday live from Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, NE

Rutgers advanced to the Big Ten tournament championship game on Saturday night with a huge 14-2 win over Indiana.

How to Watch the Big Ten Baseball Tournament Championship Game Today:

Game Date: May 29, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

The Scarlet Knights have gone 3-0 during the tournament, but Saturday night's game was the easiest of the three wins.

Rutgers struggled with Purdue in the first round and then needed extra innings to put away Penn State in the second round.

They survived, though, and now await the winner of the Michigan and Iowa game being played earlier on Sunday.

Michigan had the chance to join Rutgers on Saturday night, but Iowa beat them 7-3 to set up a win-or-go-home game between the two teams on Sunday afternoon.

Iowa is the third seed in the tournament and Michigan is the fifth seed. The Wolverines need to win the tournament to make the regionals, while the Hawkeyes could make it even without winning.

Rutgers will have the advantage of not having to play a game earlier in the day and should be a slight favorite over either of the two teams.

Either team they play it should be a great game as the Big Ten tournament has been filled with close exciting games.

