Skip to main content

How to Watch the Big Ten Baseball Tournament Championship Game: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Big Ten will crown its baseball tournament champion on Sunday live from Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, NE

Rutgers advanced to the Big Ten tournament championship game on Saturday night with a huge 14-2 win over Indiana.

How to Watch the Big Ten Baseball Tournament Championship Game Today:

Game Date: May 29, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Big Ten Baseball Tournament Championship Game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Scarlet Knights have gone 3-0 during the tournament, but Saturday night's game was the easiest of the three wins.

Rutgers struggled with Purdue in the first round and then needed extra innings to put away Penn State in the second round.

They survived, though, and now await the winner of the Michigan and Iowa game being played earlier on Sunday.

Michigan had the chance to join Rutgers on Saturday night, but Iowa beat them 7-3 to set up a win-or-go-home game between the two teams on Sunday afternoon.

Iowa is the third seed in the tournament and Michigan is the fifth seed. The Wolverines need to win the tournament to make the regionals, while the Hawkeyes could make it even without winning.

Rutgers will have the advantage of not having to play a game earlier in the day and should be a slight favorite over either of the two teams.

Either team they play it should be a great game as the Big Ten tournament has been filled with close exciting games.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
29
2022

Big Ten Baseball Tournament Championship Game

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011960713h
WNBA

How to Watch Liberty at Storm

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_18311757
College Baseball

How to Watch the Big 12 Baseball Tournament: Texas vs. Oklahoma

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_18381715
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch Coca-Cola 600

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
USATSI_18356336
MLS

How to Watch LA Galaxy vs. Austin FC

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Rutgers Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch the Big Ten Baseball Tournament Championship Game

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Wales Soccer
UEFA Nations League

2022-23 UEFA Nations League Preview: Five Under the Radar Teams to Watch

By Justin Carter1 hour ago
May 27, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres center fielder Trent Grisham (left) runs off the field with left fielder Jurickson Profar (center) and right fielder Wil Myers (right) after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 27, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres center fielder Trent Grisham (left) runs off the field with left fielder Jurickson Profar (center) and right fielder Wil Myers (right) after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 5/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 25, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with center fielder Mauricio Dubon (14) after scoring a run during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy