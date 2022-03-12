Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston College at Miami in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Boston College takes on Miami in the second of a three-game series with the Hurricanes on Saturday evening

Boston College came into the weekend series with Miami just 5-6 and fresh off a two-game split with USF. It has been a rocky start for the Eagles as they have yet to sweep a team, but also haven't been swept.

How to Watch Boston College at Miami in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream the Boston College at Miami game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It gets a lot tougher this weekend when the Eagles open up ACC play with a very good Miami team.

The Hurricanes have been good coming into the weekend as they were 9-3 in non-conference play.

Miami had lost just once to Harvard, but dropped two of three against in-state rival Florida last weekend.

Miami still looks like one of the best teams in the ACC, but will get tested the next few weekends against Clemson, North Carolina and Duke.

First, though, the Hurricanes will look to start off conference play with a series win against a Boston College team who has struggled.

First conference weekends are always interesting as teams try to feel each other out and this weekend should be no different between ACC rivals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Boston College at Miami in College Baseball

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_17869004
