How to Watch Boston College at Notre Dame in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday afternoon in college baseball action, Boston College will hit the road to take on Notre Dame.

The 2022 college baseball season has been moving forward extremely quickly and that will continue on Saturday. With quite a few great games on the schedule, fans will have no shortage of baseball to watch today. One intriguing matchup will feature Boston College hitting the road to take on Notre Dame.

How to Watch the Boston College Eagles at Notre Dame Fighting Irish Today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ACC Network

Live stream the Boston College Eagles at Notre Dame Fighting Irish game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into today's game, the Eagles have gone just 17-26 on the season. Boston College has not had the kind of year it was hoping for, but finishing out the season strong would be a step in the right direction. In their last game, the Eagles ended up beating Notre Dame by a final score of 7-4.

On the other side of this matchup, the Fighting Irish are 26-10 this season. They are a team that could compete at the end of the year, although they still have some things to prove. After losing to Boston College in game one of this series, the Fighting Irish would love to get some revenge.

This should be a fun game to watch. While the Fighting Irish are favored to win, that didn't stop the Eagles from winning yesterday. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Boston College at Notre Dame

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (G)
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
