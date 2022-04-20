Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston College vs. Connecticut in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UConn brings its 10-game winning streak on the road on Wednesday, taking on Boston College. The Huskies have been especially dominant as of late, will that stretch continue.

Over the last few weeks, Connecticut has played its best baseball of the year. That's highlighted by the Huskies' 10-game winning streak. They'll look to stretch that number to 11 wins on Wednesday when they head to Chestnut Hill to take on Boston College.

How to Watch Boston College vs. Connecticut in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 20, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ACC Network

Live stream Boston College vs. Connecticut on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

UConn's current run dates back to early April and includes a pair of series sweeps against Big East opponents St. John's and Seton Hall. The Huskies are now 29-7 overall this season.

The Huskies are playing their second game in as many days after beating Massachusetts 28-11 on Tuesday. It was the eighth time during their winning streak they put up double-digit runs, and their second time crossing the 25-run mark.

Through 36 games, UConn has shown to be the most dominant team in the Big East. The Huskies' .306 batting average is the best in the conference, as is their pitching staff's 3.14 ERA.

On the other side, Boston College comes in after getting swept by ACC foe North Carolina State over the weekend. Before that series, the Eagles had won two of three games, including a 14-10 win over UMass. 

This will be the second meeting between BC and UConn this season. The Eagles took the first matchup in Storrs 5-3 back on March 29.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
20
2022

Boston College vs. Connecticut

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17843453
NBA

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics Game 2

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Apr 12, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots the ball over Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics: NBA Playoffs Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 12, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots the ball over Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets: NBA Playoffs Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
USATSI_18116714
MLB

How to Watch Blue Jays at Red Sox

By Matthew Beighle2 minutes ago
USATSI_18116153
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Mets

By Matthew Beighle2 minutes ago
USATSI_18015398
College Baseball

How to Watch Boston College vs. Connecticut in College Baseball

By Alex Barth2 minutes ago
USATSI_12761886
College Softball

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Tennessee in College Softball

By Christine Brown2 minutes ago
Apr 19, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) reacts to second baseman Jack Mayfield (9) scoring against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Apr 19, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) reacts to second baseman Jack Mayfield (9) scoring against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy