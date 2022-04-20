UConn brings its 10-game winning streak on the road on Wednesday, taking on Boston College. The Huskies have been especially dominant as of late, will that stretch continue.

Over the last few weeks, Connecticut has played its best baseball of the year. That's highlighted by the Huskies' 10-game winning streak. They'll look to stretch that number to 11 wins on Wednesday when they head to Chestnut Hill to take on Boston College.

How to Watch Boston College vs. Connecticut in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 20, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ACC Network

Live stream Boston College vs. Connecticut on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

UConn's current run dates back to early April and includes a pair of series sweeps against Big East opponents St. John's and Seton Hall. The Huskies are now 29-7 overall this season.

The Huskies are playing their second game in as many days after beating Massachusetts 28-11 on Tuesday. It was the eighth time during their winning streak they put up double-digit runs, and their second time crossing the 25-run mark.

Through 36 games, UConn has shown to be the most dominant team in the Big East. The Huskies' .306 batting average is the best in the conference, as is their pitching staff's 3.14 ERA.

On the other side, Boston College comes in after getting swept by ACC foe North Carolina State over the weekend. Before that series, the Eagles had won two of three games, including a 14-10 win over UMass.

This will be the second meeting between BC and UConn this season. The Eagles took the first matchup in Storrs 5-3 back on March 29.

Regional restrictions may apply.