In college baseball action on Friday, BYU and Arizona State play the second game of their three-game series. The Cougars took Thursday's game, can the Sun Devils even things up?

In the second game of a three-game series, BYU takes on Arizona State Friday at Phoenix Municipal Stadium. BYU took the series opener on Thursday and is looking to clinch a series win, while Arizona State can even things up with a win and create a rubber match on Saturday.

How to Watch BYU vs. Arizona State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona

It was a comeback win for BYU on Thursday. The Cougars scored on a passed ball in the 8th inning to tie the game at 2-2, then drove in a pair of runs in the ninth for the 4-2 win. Junior outfielder Cole Gambill went 2-4 for BYU while driving in a run, his team-leading fifth RBI of the season.

Both teams come into this game 3-2 on the year. BYU has now won three in a row after starting the season 0-2, beating Marshall, Ohio State, and then the Sun Devils on Thursday. Arizona had back-to-back wins before falling to the Cougars, beating Dixie State 17-8 last weekend then Nevada 3-1 on Tuesday.

First pitch for this game is set for 9 p.m. ET on Friday. Catch the game on Pac-12 Arizona.

