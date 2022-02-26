Skip to main content

How to Watch BYU at Arizona State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In college baseball action on Friday, BYU and Arizona State play the second game of their three-game series. The Cougars took Thursday's game, can the Sun Devils even things up?

In the second game of a three-game series, BYU takes on Arizona State Friday at Phoenix Municipal Stadium. BYU took the series opener on Thursday and is looking to clinch a series win, while Arizona State can even things up with a win and create a rubber match on Saturday. 

How to Watch BYU vs. Arizona State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona

Live stream BYU vs. Arizona on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It was a comeback win for BYU on Thursday. The Cougars scored on a passed ball in the 8th inning to tie the game at 2-2, then drove in a pair of runs in the ninth for the 4-2 win. Junior outfielder Cole Gambill went 2-4 for BYU while driving in a run, his team-leading fifth RBI of the season.

Both teams come into this game 3-2 on the year. BYU has now won three in a row after starting the season 0-2, beating Marshall, Ohio State, and then the Sun Devils on Thursday. Arizona had back-to-back wins before falling to the Cougars, beating Dixie State 17-8 last weekend then Nevada 3-1 on Tuesday. 

First pitch for this game is set for 9 p.m. ET on Friday. Catch the game on Pac-12 Arizona.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
25
2022

BYU vs. Arizona State

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Arizona
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 19, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) looks to make a save on Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) during the third period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
49 seconds ago
Feb 12, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) and goaltender Ville Husso (35) celebrate after the Blues defeated the Chicago Blackhawks at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
49 seconds ago
USATSI_17762111
NBA

How to Watch Pelicans at Suns

By Kristofer Habbas
49 seconds ago
USATSI_15851819
NBA

How to Watch Mavericks at Jazz

By Ben Macaluso
49 seconds ago
Feb 17, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) fouls New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
49 seconds ago
Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) looses control of the ball as he is defended by Los Angeles Lakers forward Kent Bazemore (9) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
49 seconds ago
Feb 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes the ball by LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
49 seconds ago
Feb 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) holds the trophy after winning the Skills Challenge during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
49 seconds ago
Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) as he drives to the basket in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
49 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy