Skip to main content

How to Watch BYU at Portland in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

BYU and Portland wrap up their opening WCC three-game series on Saturday afternoon in college baseball.

BYU and Portland finish off their first conference series of the year on Saturday. The Cougars took game one 6-2 and are looking to finish off a series win with a big victory in the finale.

How to Watch BYU at Portland in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the BYU at Portland game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win on Thursday was the Cougars second straight win and moved them to 10-5 on the year coming into their game on Friday.

BYU won a Tuesday night game against rival Utah after losing two of three to Oklahoma State last weekend.

Saturday, the Cougars will look to get the series win as they try and find a groove as they hit the thick of their conference schedule.

Portland saw its four-game winning streak snapped with the series-opening loss on Thursday. The Pilots had swept UC Riverside last weekend and then got a huge 5-4 win at Washington on Tuesday.

The Pilots' loss to the Cougars on Thursday dropped their record to 12-5 going into Friday's game.

Saturday, they will look to finish off the weekend with a big win before hosting Seattle on Tuesday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
19
2022

BYU at Portland in College Baseball

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 20, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates around Montreal Canadiens left wing Jonathan Drouin (92) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kings at Golden Knights

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
Mar 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cal Petersen (40) and center Anze Kopitar (11) celebrate the victory against the San Jose Sharks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 17, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight (30) makes a stick save against Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Nantes vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
USATSI_16868421
High School Basketball

How to Watch West Salem vs. Lake Country Lutheran WIAAWI Division 3 Tournament, Championship

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
USATSI_17379910
College Baseball

How to Watch BYU at Portland in College Baseball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Louisville in College Softball

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
USATSI_17846434
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Princeton vs. Kentucky NCAA Women's Basketball First Round

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Blair Green (5) celebrates after cutting a piece of the net after beating the South Carolina Gamecocks at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Kentucky vs. Princeton: Women's NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy