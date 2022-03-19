BYU and Portland wrap up their opening WCC three-game series on Saturday afternoon in college baseball.

BYU and Portland finish off their first conference series of the year on Saturday. The Cougars took game one 6-2 and are looking to finish off a series win with a big victory in the finale.

How to Watch BYU at Portland in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

The win on Thursday was the Cougars second straight win and moved them to 10-5 on the year coming into their game on Friday.

BYU won a Tuesday night game against rival Utah after losing two of three to Oklahoma State last weekend.

Saturday, the Cougars will look to get the series win as they try and find a groove as they hit the thick of their conference schedule.

Portland saw its four-game winning streak snapped with the series-opening loss on Thursday. The Pilots had swept UC Riverside last weekend and then got a huge 5-4 win at Washington on Tuesday.

The Pilots' loss to the Cougars on Thursday dropped their record to 12-5 going into Friday's game.

Saturday, they will look to finish off the weekend with a big win before hosting Seattle on Tuesday night.

