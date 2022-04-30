Skip to main content

How to Watch BYU at San Francisco in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

BYU looks to avoid the sweep at the hands of San Francisco in the finale of this college baseball series today.

San Francisco looks to take advantage of home-field advantage for the three-game sweep of BYU. This series is already an upset as the Cougars are four games over .500 at 22-18 while the Dons are looking to go above .500 with a win today. After a 7-0 dominant shutout win against its non-conference opponent Utah Valley University, BYU followed up with a lopsided 8-3 loss against San Francisco to open this series. 

The Cougars made sure to show up in Game 2 of this series but they still came up short, losing in a nailbiter 9-8 against the Dons. The game was very back and forth with both teams taking the lead several times. Neither starter went very long in this game but the difference was definitely the four errors the Cougars committed. USF tied and earned the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth to win the series. 

San Francisco is relishing being at home after being away for more than two weeks. It will start righty Jesse Barron who has a 4-2 record and 6:10 ERA. BYU has a good chance at salvaging a game in this series starting right-hander Bryce Robison, who is 5-1 with a 3.66 ERA.  

