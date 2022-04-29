BYU visits San Francisco for the second game of a three-game series with the Dons on Friday afternoon

BYU is looking to bounce back from its 8-3 loss to San Francisco on Thursday. The Cougars gave up four runs in the bottom of the second and could never recover. They did score a single run in the top of the third, but couldn't get anything more until the eighth inning and by that time they were down seven runs.

How to Watch BYU at San Francisco in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

The loss was the fourth in their last six games and dropped them to 22-17 overall and 7-9 in WCC play.

Friday they will look to get back on track and even the series with a Dons team that is trying to get back to .500 overall.

The Dons are now 22-23 on the year and were coming off a 16-2 loss to Fresno State on Tuesday, but they jumped on the Cougars early and got the easy win.

San Francisco is now in position to take the series from BYU with a win on Friday. The Dons lost to Loyola Marymount last weekend and are in need of a series win against the Cougars.

