How to Watch BYU vs. Portland in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two of the top teams in the West Coast Conference meet up this weekend to begin conference play as BYU and Portland kick off a weekend series on Thursday at Joe Etzel Field.

Conference play begins this weekend, including three-game series between two of the WCC's top teams as Portland hosts BYU starting Thursday night.

How to Watch BYU vs. Portland in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: March 17, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream BYU vs. Portland on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Pilots come into this weekend with a 12-4 record and have won their last four games in a row. Portland swept UC Riverside over the weekend — posting a 10-0 shutout to close out the series — then beat Washington on Tuesday. 

This weekend's games will be the first at home for Portland in almost a month. They last played at Joe Etzel Field during their season-opening series against Creighton on Feb. 18-20. The Pilots swept the Bluejays in the four-game series.

BYU comes in at 9-5, with wins in three of its last five. The Cougars beat Utah 10-3 on Tuesday. Junior right fielder Cole Gambill led the team offensively against the Utes, going two-for-four with a home run and three runs driven in.

The projected starting pitching matchup features senior Eli Morse for Portland facing sophomore Jack Sterner for BYU. More is unbeaten in four starts this year, throwing six innings in each. He's posted a 4.50 ERA in 24 innings so far. Sterner has also made four starts, with a 3.66 ERA through 19.2 innings.

First pitch for this one is set for 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. You can find the game on Stadium 1.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
17
2022

BYU vs. Portland

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
