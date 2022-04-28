Coming off of a four-game homestand that ended with a shutout win, BYU heads on the road this weekend for a WCC series against San Francisco.

BYU and San Francisco meet up this weekend for a three-game WCC series. Both teams sit in the middle of the pack in the conference standings, and the winner of this series will come away over .500 in conference play.

How to Watch BYU vs. San Francisco in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 28, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

San Francisco comes into this weekend 21-23 overall with a 9-9 mark in conference. The Dons wrapped up last weekend with a 13-12 win over third-place Loyola Marymount.

That was a comeback win for the Dons, who scored five runs in the ninth inning to erase a three-run deficit. They totaled 19 hits in the game, with sophomore infielder Luke Keaschall and senior outfielder Nick Yovetich accounting for four each.

Keaschall has been the Dons' best hitter this year. He leads the team with a .331 batting average, as well as 14 doubles and seven home runs. He has a hit in eight of the last nine games.

BYU is 21-6 on the season and 7-8 in WCC play. The Cougars took one of three games from second-place San Diego last weekend, then shut out Utah Valley University on Tuesday 7-0.

The Cougars' strength this year has been their pitching staff. As a unit, they have a 3.48 ERA which is the lowest in the WCC. They've also allowed a league-low 303 hits and just 18 home runs in 38 games.

