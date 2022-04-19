Skip to main content

How to Watch BYU vs. Utah in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

BYU visits Utah on Tuesday in non-conference college baseball action. This is the second of three meetings between the in-state rivals this season.

Both BYU and Utah have been red hot since the start of April. On Tuesday, the two teams meet in Salt Lake City for their second of three non-consecutive matchups this year. 

How to Watch BYU vs. Utah in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 19, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Mountain

Live stream BYU vs. Utah on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the first game on March 15, BYU came away with the 10-3 win. Junior right fielder Cole Gambill led the Cougars, going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.

BYU struggled for a bit after that game, but have been in a groove the last few weeks. The Cougars have won six of their last seven games between two series against Santa Clara and Nebraska. All three wins against Nebraska came by one-run margins. The final win of that series on Saturday was BYU's 20th of the season, running its record to 20-13.

Utah has also been finding success lately despite a tough stretch of opponents in the highly competitive Pac-12. The Utes' last six games include three against No. 15 UCLA and then No. 20 Arizona. Yet in that ranked stretch, the Utes have gone 3-3. They also just reached the 20-win plateau and come into Tuesday with a 20-14-1 record.

Junior catcher Jayden Kiernan helped pick up that 20th win in a big way, going 3-for-5 in Saturday's 11-4 win. Kiernan was 7-for-12 in the three-game series with five runs scored. He leads the Utes with a .357 batting average in 30 games this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
19
2022

BYU vs. Utah

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Mountain
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 10, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) doubles in two runs in the fifth inning of the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson4 minutes ago
USATSI_10902875
College Baseball

How to Watch Campbell vs. North Carolina

By Alex Barth4 minutes ago
NEVADA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch BYU vs. Utah

By Alex Barth4 minutes ago
BASEBALL FANS
College Baseball

How to Watch Oregon vs. Portland

By Alex Barth4 minutes ago
Liga MX

Necaxa vs. Tigres UANL: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown4 minutes ago
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS
AHL Hockey

How to Watch IceHogs vs. Wolves

By Phil Watson4 minutes ago
soccer fans
Liga MX

How to Watch Pachuca vs. Puebla

By Christine Brown19 minutes ago
Apr 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel (18) and right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) celebrate their win against the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rays vs. Cubs

By Adam Childs24 minutes ago
Apr 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel (18) and right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) celebrate their win against the Tampa Bay Rays at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 4/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy