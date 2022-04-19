How to Watch BYU vs. Utah

BYU visits Utah on Tuesday in non-conference college baseball action. This is the second of three meetings between the in-state rivals this season.

Both BYU and Utah have been red hot since the start of April. On Tuesday, the two teams meet in Salt Lake City for their second of three non-consecutive matchups this year.

Game Date: April 19, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Mountain

In the first game on March 15, BYU came away with the 10-3 win. Junior right fielder Cole Gambill led the Cougars, going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.

BYU struggled for a bit after that game, but have been in a groove the last few weeks. The Cougars have won six of their last seven games between two series against Santa Clara and Nebraska. All three wins against Nebraska came by one-run margins. The final win of that series on Saturday was BYU's 20th of the season, running its record to 20-13.

Utah has also been finding success lately despite a tough stretch of opponents in the highly competitive Pac-12. The Utes' last six games include three against No. 15 UCLA and then No. 20 Arizona. Yet in that ranked stretch, the Utes have gone 3-3. They also just reached the 20-win plateau and come into Tuesday with a 20-14-1 record.

Junior catcher Jayden Kiernan helped pick up that 20th win in a big way, going 3-for-5 in Saturday's 11-4 win. Kiernan was 7-for-12 in the three-game series with five runs scored. He leads the Utes with a .357 batting average in 30 games this season.

