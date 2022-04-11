The Golden Bears look to avenge an early season loss to the Gaels on Monday.

After taking the weekend series against Washington, the Golden Bears (15-16) look to get over .500 when they travel to Saint Mary’s (20-12) at Louis Guisto Field on Monday.

Cal won the final two games over the Huskies in their weekend series with a dominant 14-5 victory in Sunday’s rubber match behind a 14-hit offensive explosion.

How to Watch Cal at Saint Mary's (Calif.) Today:

Game Date: April 11, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium 1

Live stream Cal at Saint Mary's (Calif.) on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

After a four-run first inning, eight of Cal’s 14 hits went for extra bases and reliever Sam Stoutenborough went six shutout innings to take down Washington. The big blast came off the bat of catcher Cole Elvis, who hit a three-run home run that put the game out of reach. Elvis finished the afternoon with five RBIs for the Golden Bears.

As for Saint Mary’s, it is having a strong season and recently took two-out-of-three from Pepperdine over the weekend. In Sunday’s deciding game, the Gaels won in a 7-3 victory thanks to a quality start from Ryan Wiltse and a three-inning save by Nathan Schneider.

The two California schools will renew their rivalry on Monday after the Gaels took the first game this season by a score of 10-5 in late March.

Regional restrictions may apply