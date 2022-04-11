Skip to main content

How to Watch Cal at Saint Mary's (Calif.) in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Golden Bears look to avenge an early season loss to the Gaels on Monday.

After taking the weekend series against Washington, the Golden Bears (15-16) look to get over .500 when they travel to Saint Mary’s (20-12) at Louis Guisto Field on Monday.

Cal won the final two games over the Huskies in their weekend series with a dominant 14-5 victory in Sunday’s rubber match behind a 14-hit offensive explosion.

How to Watch Cal at Saint Mary's (Calif.) Today:

Game Date: April 11, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Stadium 1

Live stream Cal at Saint Mary's (Calif.) on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

After a four-run first inning, eight of Cal’s 14 hits went for extra bases and reliever Sam Stoutenborough went six shutout innings to take down Washington. The big blast came off the bat of catcher Cole Elvis, who hit a three-run home run that put the game out of reach. Elvis finished the afternoon with five RBIs for the Golden Bears.

As for Saint Mary’s, it is having a strong season and recently took two-out-of-three from Pepperdine over the weekend. In Sunday’s deciding game, the Gaels won in a 7-3 victory thanks to a quality start from Ryan Wiltse and a three-inning save by Nathan Schneider.

The two California schools will renew their rivalry on Monday after the Gaels took the first game this season by a score of 10-5 in late March.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

April
11
2022

Cal at Saint Mary's (Calif.)

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

BASEBALL FANS
College Baseball

How to Watch Cal at Saint Mary's (Calif.)

By Evan Lazar5 minutes ago
Hockey Fans
Professional League Cup

How to Watch Huracán vs. Barracas Central

By Rafael Urbina15 minutes ago
kike-hernandez-red-sox
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Tigers

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
rhyne-howard
SI Guide

WNBA’s Future On Display in 2022 Draft

By Kevin Sweeney1 hour ago
Apr 10, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) gets congratulated by Texas Rangers left fielder Nick Solak (left) after his two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 4/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Apr 10, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) gets congratulated by Texas Rangers left fielder Nick Solak (left) after his two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 4/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Colorado Rockies Connor Joe
MLB

How to Watch Rockies vs. Rangers

By Adam Childs2 hours ago
soccer fans
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Defensores de Belgrano vs. Quilmes

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
ARIZONA STATE BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Arizona State at Santa Clara in College Baseball

By Evan Lazar3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy