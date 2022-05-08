Skip to main content

How to Watch Cal at Stanford in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Stanford looks to finish off a three-game sweep of Cal on Sunday afternoon.

Stanford won its third straight game on Saturday when it came all the way back from a 7-0 hole to get a huge 8-7 win. 

How to Watch Cal at Stanford in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

Live stream the Cal at Stanford game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cardinal gave up six runs in the first and another in the third to dig themselves a big hole. They started to battle back with two in the fourth and then followed it up with one in the fifth and four more in the sixth to tie the game.

They finished off the comeback with a walk-off walk in the bottom of the ninth to get the improbable win.

The win pushed the Cardinal to 14-9 in the Pac-12 and kept them tied with Arizona and UCLA for second place in the Pac-12.

Sunday they will go for the sweep over a Cal team that is looking to put the disappointment of Saturday's game behind it.

The Golden Bears had won two straight coming into the weekend, but have given up leads in both games of the series and are now scrambling to not get swept.

Regional restrictions may apply.

