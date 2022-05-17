Skip to main content

How to Watch Cal State Bakersfield at Fresno State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Bakersfield and Fresno State complete a home-and-home series on Tuesday.

In a one-game showdown between two in-state rivals out west, Cal State Bakersfield will complete a home-and-home series with Fresno State at Bulldog Stadium on Tuesday.

In their previous matchup this season, the Bulldogs took down the Roadrunners at CSU Bakersfield by a final score of 12-5 in March. Fresno State is now 8-2 against Cal State over its last ten contests with the Roadrunners.

How to Watch Cal State Bakersfield at Fresno State Today

Game Date: May 17, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Live stream Cal State Bakersfield at Fresno State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Despite an impressive offensive showing with 15 hits, Fresno State took advantage of field errors by the Roadrunners to pull away for the victory. A first-inning error by CSU Bakersfield played two runs and gave Fresno State an early lead that it never relinquished. Bakersfield ended the evening with four errors, leading directly to seven unearned Bulldog runs.

Most recently, Fresno State lost a three-game series to Mountain West rivals UNLV in a weekend matchup that included two extra innings games. In Sunday’s finale, the Bulldogs fell to UNLV by a final score of 13-7.

Fresno State looks to stay hot against CSU Bakersfield when they host the Roadrunners on Tuesday night.

How To Watch

May
17
2022

Cal State Bakersfield at Fresno State

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 2
Time
9
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
