How to Watch Cal State Bakersfield at Pacific in College Baseball

Cal State Bakersfield and Pacific battle Saturday afternoon in the second of a three-game series in college baseball.

Pacific snapped a seven-game losing streak on Tuesday when it beat UC Davis 14-4. The Tigers' offense came alive in the seventh inning as they would score five in the seventh and five more in the eighth to get the much-needed win.

Game Date: Mar. 12, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 3

The win helped them come into the weekend with a bit of momentum after slumping the last two weekends.

Saturday, they will look to get a big win against a CSU Bakersfield team that came into the weekend losers of six of its last seven games.

It has been a tough start to the year for the Roadrunners, but they did get a good 2-1 win against Utah last Sunday.

A mid-week game against Cal Baptist didn't go well, though, as they gave away a late 3-2 lead in a 4-3 loss.

They also had a couple of wins against Big 12 foe Kansas State, but the consistency has been lacking for the Roadrunners in the early part of the season.

