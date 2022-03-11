Skip to main content

How to Watch Cal State Bakersfield vs. Pacific in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cal State Bakersfield and Pacific begin a three-game series Friday night in Stockton. These will be some of the final games the teams have to tune-up before conference play begins.

In California college baseball action on Friday night, Pacific hosts Cal State Bakersfield to begin a three-game weekend series. For the Roadrunners, this will be their final series before Big West play begins next weekend, while the Tigers have one more game on Monday and then get into WCC play.

How to Watch Cal State Bakersfield vs. Pacific in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: March 11, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Live stream Cal State Bakersfield vs. Pacific on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Friday will be the first road game of the year for CSU. In their series last weekend, the Roadrunners took one game from Utah and nearly had another but fell 8-7 in 11 innings on Saturday. In their 2-1 win on Sunday, they got a great start from sophomore lefty Kellen O'Connor, who allowed just one run in 6.1 innings while tossing eight strikeouts. 

Meanwhile, Pacific is ready to return to Klein Family Field after eight straight road games. The last time the Tigers played at home, they swept Northern Colorado to open the season. The cumulative score of those four games was 37-8.

Sophomore right-hander Benji Caggianelli has been the Friday night starter for the Road Runners so far this year. He's thrown 15.2 innings over three starts and has a 2.30 ERA. He'll likely be opposed by senior righty Elijah Birdsong of Pacific. 

First pitch on Friday night is set for 8 p.m. ET. You can catch the game on Stadium 2.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Cal State Bakersfield vs. Pacific

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 2
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 8, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. Florida won 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 10, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres defenseman Robert Hagg (8) clears the puck as Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) looks to go after the puck during the third period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) walks off the court after the Rockets defeated the Memphis Grizzlies at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Mavericks at Rockets

By Evan Massey4 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) defends a shot by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Cavaliers at Heat

By Evan Massey4 minutes ago
USATSI_17856131
NBA

How to Watch Knicks at Grizzlies

By Evan Massey4 minutes ago
USATSI_17863172
NBA

How to Watch Hornets at Pelicans

By Matthew Beighle4 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) looks for a way around Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and guard Jaylen Nowell (4) in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) looks for a way around Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and guard Jaylen Nowell (4) in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
USATSI_17709985
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch C-USA Tournament: Middle Tennessee vs. Louisiana Tech in Women's Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy