Cal State Bakersfield and Pacific begin a three-game series Friday night in Stockton. These will be some of the final games the teams have to tune-up before conference play begins.

In California college baseball action on Friday night, Pacific hosts Cal State Bakersfield to begin a three-game weekend series. For the Roadrunners, this will be their final series before Big West play begins next weekend, while the Tigers have one more game on Monday and then get into WCC play.

How to Watch Cal State Bakersfield vs. Pacific in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: March 11, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Friday will be the first road game of the year for CSU. In their series last weekend, the Roadrunners took one game from Utah and nearly had another but fell 8-7 in 11 innings on Saturday. In their 2-1 win on Sunday, they got a great start from sophomore lefty Kellen O'Connor, who allowed just one run in 6.1 innings while tossing eight strikeouts.

Meanwhile, Pacific is ready to return to Klein Family Field after eight straight road games. The last time the Tigers played at home, they swept Northern Colorado to open the season. The cumulative score of those four games was 37-8.

Sophomore right-hander Benji Caggianelli has been the Friday night starter for the Road Runners so far this year. He's thrown 15.2 innings over three starts and has a 2.30 ERA. He'll likely be opposed by senior righty Elijah Birdsong of Pacific.

First pitch on Friday night is set for 8 p.m. ET. You can catch the game on Stadium 2.

