How to Watch Cal State Bakersfield at Pacific in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cal State Bakersfield and Pacific play the rubber match of a three-game series on Sunday afternoon.

Cal State Bakersfield and Pacific wrap up a three-game series on Sunday after splitting the first two games.

How to Watch Cal State Bakersfield at Pacific in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: March 13, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the Cal State Bakersfield at Pacific game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Roadrunners jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first game to help them to an 8-5 win, but they gave up three runs in the bottom of the eighth in game two of a 3-2 loss.

The loss dropped their record to just 5-9 and kept them from winning their second straight game for just the second time this season.

Sunday they will look to get back in the win column and pick up a key series win before starting Big West play next weekend.

Pacific, though, will be looking to finish off a home series win before it hosts No. 16 Arizona on Monday for a big non-conference game.

The Tigers have been struggling lately and Saturday's win was just their second in the last 10 games after starting the year 4-0.

Sunday, Pacific is looking to win its second straight game since that early season sweep of Northern Colorado.

How To Watch

March
13
2022

Cal State Bakersfield at Pacific

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_17834070
