Cal State Bakersfield and Pacific play the rubber match of a three-game series on Sunday afternoon.

How to Watch Cal State Bakersfield at Pacific in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: March 13, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

The Roadrunners jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first game to help them to an 8-5 win, but they gave up three runs in the bottom of the eighth in game two of a 3-2 loss.

The loss dropped their record to just 5-9 and kept them from winning their second straight game for just the second time this season.

Sunday they will look to get back in the win column and pick up a key series win before starting Big West play next weekend.

Pacific, though, will be looking to finish off a home series win before it hosts No. 16 Arizona on Monday for a big non-conference game.

The Tigers have been struggling lately and Saturday's win was just their second in the last 10 games after starting the year 4-0.

Sunday, Pacific is looking to win its second straight game since that early season sweep of Northern Colorado.

