How to Watch Cal State Northridge at Saint Mary's in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cal State Northridge and Saint Mary's open three-game non-conference series in college baseball on Thursday.

Cal State Northridge (27-21) hits the road for the final time this season on Thursday when it visits Saint Mary's (25-27) before finishing up its season at home next weekend. The Gaels are playing their final three games of the campaign.

How to Watch Cal State Northridge at Saint Mary's in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 19, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the Cal State Northridge at Saint Mary's college baseball game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Matadors come in after losing the final two games of a three-game set at Hawaii last weekend. The Big West Conference does not play a postseason tournament and Cal State Northridge is 15-12 and in fourth place. UC Santa Barbara has already clinched the league's automatic NCAA tournament bid.

Saint Mary's is also out of postseason contention as it cannot finish in the top six in the West Coast Conference to reach the conference tournament next weekend. The Gaels have lost four in a row, including a three-game sweep at Portland last weekend.

Right-hander Blaine Traxel is set to start the opener for the Matadors. He's made 12 starts in 17 appearances with a 3.38 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 88 innings. Gabe Gonzalez powers the attack with 10 homers and 33 RBI, while Bart West is slashing .341/.367/.547 with a team-high 35 RBI.

Saint Mary's is scheduled to start right-hander Chris Santiago, who has a 3.71 ERA and 0.82 WHIP in 17 innings this season. The sophomore is making his first start after 15 relief appearances and also leads the team with 10 homers and 29 RBI at the plate. 

The Matadors lead the all-time series against the Gaels 11-8. The teams last played in 2017.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

