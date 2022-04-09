Cal Baptist at Air Force Stream

California Baptist visits Air Force for the second of a three-game series with the Falcons on Saturday.

This weekend, California Baptist steps out of conference for a big three-game set with Air Force.

How to Watch Cal Baptist at Air Force in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

The Lancers come into the weekend 20-7 on the year and are currently riding a four-game winning streak.

They swept Seattle in a three-game WAC series last weekend and followed that with a wild 13-11 win against CSU Bakersfield on Tuesday.

The Lancers were shut out until the top of the sixth when they scored 10 runs. However, they gave up seven in the bottom of the sixth in a crazy inning but held on for the win.

Saturday, they will be looking to stay hot against an Air Force team that came into the weekend on a three-game winning streak.

Last weekend, the Falcons won two of three against Fresno State and took two straight 9-4 decisions against Abilene Christian on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Despite the improved play, the Falcons come into the weekend just 12-15 on the year and 4-7 in the Mountain West.

This weekend the Falcons hope a series out of conference can keep them playing good baseball as they try and get back to .500 on the season.

