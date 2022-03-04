Coming off back-to-back extra-inning losses, No. 10 Florida State will look to flip momentum this weekend in a three-game series against California beginning Friday.

After winning five of six games to start the season, No. 10 Florida State has lost back-to-back games in extra innings. The Seminoles will look to right the ship Friday night as they begin a three-game weekend series at home against California.

How to Watch California vs. Florida State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar 4, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream California vs. Florida State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Going for a sweep of Samford last Sunday, the Seminoles ended up falling 7-4 in 10 innings in the third game of the series. That was followed by an 11-inning loss to Mercer on Tuesday, in which the Seminoles erased an early deficit but ended up falling 6-5.

Before this little blip, the 'Noles had been on a roll. Four of their first five runs came by six or more runs, including a 13-2 defeat of James Madison in the season-opening series and a 7-0 shutout of Samford to begin last weekend's series.

Meanwhile, Cal is coming off an upset win over No. 23 Sacramento State on Tuesday, taking down the Hornets 6-2. Junior shortstop Keshawn Ogans starred for the Golden Bears in that one, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Senior catcher Cole Elvis also drove in two runs and now leads the team with 10 RBIs.

First pitch on Friday is set for 7 p.m. ET. You can find this game on the ACC Network.

Regional restrictions may apply.