How to Watch Campbell vs. North Carolina in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

As a part of Tuesday's college baseball slate, Campbell brings its 12-game winning streak to Chapel Hill, where North Carolina has been nearly unbeatable this season.

Campbell has been arguably the hottest team in college baseball since the beginning of April. The Fighting Camels are currently on a 12-game winning streak with an offense firing on all cylinders. On Tuesday, they bring that streak to Chapel Hill to take on a North Carolina team that has been dominant at home this season.

How to Watch Campbell vs. North Carolina in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 19, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ACC Network

Live stream Campbell vs. North Carolina on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Fighting Camels' winning streak began on March 27 in their final game in a three-game series against Presbyterian. Since then, they've also beat Old Dominion, Gardner-Webb, USC Upstate, Duke, and most recently swept Big South foe North Carolina A&T. 

That win over Presbyterian came by a score of 36-4 and saw the Fighting Camels hit an incredible 10 home runs. That turned out to be a strong indication of what the streak would look like. In those 12 games, Campbell has averaged 13.75 runs per game, with double-digit runs in each of the last eight games heading into Tuesday.

With all the recent success, Campbell has jumped out to a 22-12 record. That includes a 9-3 mark on the road.

Their next opponent, North Carolina, is 19-5 at home this season. The Tar Heels are 22-14 overall this season. They're coming off a three-game series against Georgia Tech in which they scored double-digit runs twice and eight runs in the third game.

Still, it's been pitching that's been UNC's strong suit so far this year. Its 4.28 team ERA ranks fifth of 14 teams in the ACC. The Tar Heels offer a challenge for Campbell's red hot bats.

How To Watch

April
19
2022

Campbell vs. North Carolina

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
