How to Watch Big South Tournament: Charleston Southern vs Campbell in College Baseball

Campbell will need to beat Charleston Southern twice today if it wants to take home the Big South title.

Charleston Southern will square off against Campbell in today's Big South Championship game. The Buccaneers beat USC Upstate in the semifinal yesterday 11-4 improving their overall record to 24-28 on the season.

How to Watch Charleston Southern vs. Campbell in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN U

Live stream Charleston Southern vs. Campbell on fuboTV:

The Buccaneers got off to an early start against Upstate with three runs in the first. The team did not slow down from there and scored in every inning except the sixth in the upset. The Spartans put up three runs in the second and one run in the eighth, but it wasn't enough to overcome the domination of the Buccaneers.

Charleston will play No. 1 seeded Campbell after the Camels beat USC Upstate in an 11-8 win last night. The victory improved Campbell's overall record to 24-28 on the season. Campbell was able to pull off the win after going back and forth with Upstate throughout the game. Two late runs secured the victory.

The Camels have a tough road ahead of them today in the championship. Because they came from the loser's bracket and Charleston has yet to lose a game in the tournament, the Camels will need to beat the Buccaneers twice to take the championship title.

