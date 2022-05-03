Charlotte rides a nine-game winning streak into Chapel Hill to take on North Carolina on Tuesday.

With a weekend sweep at Marshall, Charlotte (28-16) ran its winning streak to nine games and heads outside of Conference USA to visit North Carolina (24-17) on Tuesday.

How to Watch Charlotte at North Carolina in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: May 3, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ACC Network (G)

Live stream the Charlotte at North Carolina game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tar Heels last played Wednesday, beating Liberty 8-1 at Boshamer Stadium. Mac Horvath and Johnny Castagnozzi both went deep in the win as North Carolina took control with a five-run second inning.

The 49ers piled up 50 runs in a three-game sweep at Marshall, winning 11-4, 25-4 and 14-12. In the second game, Charlotte set a school record with eight home runs in the rout. Freshman outfielder Cam Fisher leads the team with 13 home runs and 48 RBIs, while slashing .283/.408/.595.

Sophomore first baseman Alberto Osuna provides the pop for the Tar Heels, with team-high totals of 13 home runs and 34 RBIs. Junior outfielder Angel Zarate is slashing .358/.446/.472.

North Carolina is 34-8-1 all-time against Charlotte, with the 49ers taking the last meeting in Chapel Hill on April 27, 2021. Charlotte scored four times in the top of the 10th inning to break a scoreless tie and went on to a 4-1 victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.