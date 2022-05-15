Skip to main content

How to Watch Clemson at Virginia in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Sunday afternoon in college baseball action, Clemson will hit the road to take on Virginia.

The 2022 college baseball season is heating up and teams are making their stretch runs to prove they can be a championship contender. With that in mind, there will be plenty of good games to watch on Sunday. One intriguing matchup, in particular, will feature Clemson hitting the road to take on Virginia.

How to Watch the Clemson Tigers at Virginia Cavaliers Today:

Game Date: May 15, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ACC Network (G)

Live stream the Clemson Tigers at Virginia Cavaliers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

So far this season, the Tigers have gone 31-19 and look like a team that could be a tough out in postseason action. Clemson still has to put everything completely together, but there is no denying the talent on the roster. Last time out, the Tigers ended up losing to Virginia by a final score of 11-6 and will look for some revenge.

On the other side of this matchup, the Cavaliers have gone 36-12 this season. Virginia is without a doubt a championship contender and will look to make that statement again today. After beating the Tigers in game one of this series, the Cavaliers will look to continue a winning streak.

This should be a very entertaining game for fans to watch. Both of these teams are loaded with talent and should put on a show. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
15
2022

Clemson at Virginia

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (G)
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) runs out a two run triple in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Royals at Rockies

By Evan Massey11 seconds ago
NASCAR CUP SERIES
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch AdventHealth 400

By Brandon Rush11 seconds ago
NEVADA BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Nebraska at Illinois in College Baseball

By Evan Massey11 seconds ago
imago1011218201h
College Baseball

How to Watch Clemson at Virginia in College Baseball

By Evan Massey11 seconds ago
Oregon Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch Oregon at Arizona State in College Baseball

By Evan Massey11 seconds ago
Rodeo
PBR Bull Riding

How to Watch Unleash The Beast: World Finals, Day 3

By Adam Childs11 seconds ago
Steve Stricker
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch the Regions Tradition, Final Round

By Adam Childs11 seconds ago
RUGBY copy
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Seattle Seawolves at Rugby United New York

By Evan Lazar11 seconds ago
Cagliari Internazionale Serie A Coppa Italia
Serie A

How to Watch Cagliari vs Inter Milan in Canada

By Rafael Urbina25 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy