How to Watch Clemson at Virginia in College Baseball

On Sunday afternoon in college baseball action, Clemson will hit the road to take on Virginia.

The 2022 college baseball season is heating up and teams are making their stretch runs to prove they can be a championship contender. With that in mind, there will be plenty of good games to watch on Sunday. One intriguing matchup, in particular, will feature Clemson hitting the road to take on Virginia.

How to Watch the Clemson Tigers at Virginia Cavaliers Today:

Game Date: May 15, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ACC Network (G)

Live stream the Clemson Tigers at Virginia Cavaliers game on fuboTV

So far this season, the Tigers have gone 31-19 and look like a team that could be a tough out in postseason action. Clemson still has to put everything completely together, but there is no denying the talent on the roster. Last time out, the Tigers ended up losing to Virginia by a final score of 11-6 and will look for some revenge.

On the other side of this matchup, the Cavaliers have gone 36-12 this season. Virginia is without a doubt a championship contender and will look to make that statement again today. After beating the Tigers in game one of this series, the Cavaliers will look to continue a winning streak.

This should be a very entertaining game for fans to watch. Both of these teams are loaded with talent and should put on a show. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

