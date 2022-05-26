How to Watch the ACC Baseball Tournament: Clemson vs. Virginia Tech in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The third day of pool play in the ACC baseball tournament wraps up with the tournament debut of the conference's top-seeded team. No. 2 Virginia Tech plays its first of two games in the tournament on Thursday night, going up against a Clemson team that will try to extend its season with a win.
How to Watch the ACC Baseball Tournament in College Baseball Today:
Game Date: May 26, 2022
Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV: Marquee Sports Network
Live stream Clemson vs. Virginia Tech on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Virginia Tech was just one of 12 teams out of the 301 in Division-I to win 40 or more games this season, finishing the regular season with a 40-11 overall record. In conference play, the Hokies were 19-9 making them the only ACC team to lose single-digit games.
The Hokies were one of just two teams to finish top five in batting average and ERA in the ACC this year along with in-state rival Virginia. As a team, the Hokies hit .309 on the season, which ranked fourth in the conference. Their team ERA was 4.06, which ranked third.
Clemson comes in at 35-22 on the season and 13-16 in ACC play. The Tigers are the 12th seed in the tournament.
In their first pool play game, the Tigers took on eighth seed North Carolina and lost 9-2. Heading into this game, they need a win to try to create a three-way tie while a loss would officially eliminate them from a semifinal spot and create a winner-take-all game between Virginia Tech and UNC on Friday.
