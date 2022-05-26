Skip to main content

How to Watch the ACC Baseball Tournament: Clemson vs. Virginia Tech in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 2 Virginia Tech takes the field in Charlotte for the first time, taking on Clemson on Thursday in the college baseball ACC tournament.

The third day of pool play in the ACC baseball tournament wraps up with the tournament debut of the conference's top-seeded team. No. 2 Virginia Tech plays its first of two games in the tournament on Thursday night, going up against a Clemson team that will try to extend its season with a win.

Game Date: May 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream Clemson vs. Virginia Tech on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Virginia Tech was just one of 12 teams out of the 301 in Division-I to win 40 or more games this season, finishing the regular season with a 40-11 overall record. In conference play, the Hokies were 19-9 making them the only ACC team to lose single-digit games.

The Hokies were one of just two teams to finish top five in batting average and ERA in the ACC this year along with in-state rival Virginia. As a team, the Hokies hit .309 on the season, which ranked fourth in the conference. Their team ERA was 4.06, which ranked third.

Clemson comes in at 35-22 on the season and 13-16 in ACC play. The Tigers are the 12th seed in the tournament. 

In their first pool play game, the Tigers took on eighth seed North Carolina and lost 9-2. Heading into this game, they need a win to try to create a three-way tie while a loss would officially eliminate them from a semifinal spot and create a winner-take-all game between Virginia Tech and UNC on Friday.

