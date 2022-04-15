In ACC play this weekend, newly minted Top 25 team Wake Forest, ranked 23rd this week, is taking on Clemson beginning on Friday.

No. 23 Wake Forest made its way into the Baseball America Top 25 rankings this week. The Deacons will look to justify and improve their position this weekend when they host a tough Clemson team in ACC play.

How to Watch Clemson vs. Wake Forest in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ACC Network

Wake Forest moved into the Top 25 after sweeping Duke last weekend. The Deacons followed that up by beating UNC Greensboro on Tuesday and now have won five games in a row and nine of their last 10.

Sophomore right fielder Pierce Bennett went 2-for-5 in that Tuesday game with a double and two RBIs. Bennett has a hit in nine of his last 10 games and currently leads the Deacons with a .356 batting average through 32 games.

Overall, Wake Forest is 26-7 on the season. That includes a 9-6 record in the ACC.

Clemson is coming into the weekend after blowing out USC Upstate 11-2 on Tuesday. Sophomore third baseman Max Wagner went 4-for-5 in that game improving his season batting average to a team-best 3.69. Wagner also leads the Tigers with 10 home runs and 31 RBIs.

Sophomore righty Mack Anglin is expected to get the start for Clemson, going up against Wake Forest sophomore righty Rhett Lowder. Anglin is 4-3 in eight starts this year with a 3.66 ERA, while Lowder comes in 7-1 with a 2.30 ERA.

