North Carolina State welcomes Coastal Carolina to Doak Field on Wednesday night for inter-conference action. Will it be another offensive shootout?

When Coastal Carolina and North Carolina State meet, it's generally a high-scoring game. Will that trend continue Wednesday when the two teams face off at Doak Field?

How to Watch Coastal Carolina vs. North Carolina State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: March 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

The last time these two teams played was in 2020 when North Carolina State came away with a 24-7 win. Over the previous five matchups and in 10 of the last 11, one team has scored at least seven runs, with both teams crossing the five-run threshold in five of those games.

Once again in 2022, both teams have plenty of pop in their respective lineups. Wolfpack freshman Tommy White has been one of the best hitters in college baseball this season. His nine home runs in 16 games rank third in the nation, and he's hitting for average too, batting .394.

Behind a .316 team average, NC State is 10-6 this season. The Wolfpack are playing for the second day in a row and came out on top in a rare pitcher's duel against Elon on Tuesday, earning a 2-1 road win.

Junior Coastal Carolina infielder Dale Thomas leads the Chanticleers' offense, hitting .339 with six home runs and 17 RBIs in 16 games. CCU is also 10-6 on the season and is coming off a Sunday double-header sweep against Xavier on Sunday. Thomas homered in the first game and went a total of 2-for-5 with three RBIs between the two games.

