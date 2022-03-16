Skip to main content

How to Watch Coastal Carolina vs. North Carolina State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

North Carolina State welcomes Coastal Carolina to Doak Field on Wednesday night for inter-conference action. Will it be another offensive shootout?

When Coastal Carolina and North Carolina State meet, it's generally a high-scoring game. Will that trend continue Wednesday when the two teams face off at Doak Field?

How to Watch Coastal Carolina vs. North Carolina State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: March 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream Coastal Carolina vs. North Carolina State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The last time these two teams played was in 2020 when North Carolina State came away with a 24-7 win. Over the previous five matchups and in 10 of the last 11, one team has scored at least seven runs, with both teams crossing the five-run threshold in five of those games.

Once again in 2022, both teams have plenty of pop in their respective lineups. Wolfpack freshman Tommy White has been one of the best hitters in college baseball this season. His nine home runs in 16 games rank third in the nation, and he's hitting for average too, batting .394.

Behind a .316 team average, NC State is 10-6 this season. The Wolfpack are playing for the second day in a row and came out on top in a rare pitcher's duel against Elon on Tuesday, earning a 2-1 road win.

Junior Coastal Carolina infielder Dale Thomas leads the Chanticleers' offense, hitting .339 with six home runs and 17 RBIs in 16 games. CCU is also 10-6 on the season and is coming off a Sunday double-header sweep against Xavier on Sunday. Thomas homered in the first game and went a total of 2-for-5 with three RBIs between the two games.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
16
2022

Coastal Carolina vs. North Carolina State

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17897732
NBA

How to Watch 76ers at Cavaliers

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
USATSI_17204632 (1)
NBA

How to Watch Hawks at Hornets

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
USATSI_17889318
NBA

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers at New York Knicks

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
USATSI_17896984
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets at Wizards

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Mar 13, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) and forward Georges Niang (20) guard Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) during. Agree throw attempt in the fourth quarter of the game at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 14, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) defends a drive by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at Paycom Center. Charlotte won 134-116. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 14, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) blocks the shot of Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 14, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) blocks the shot of Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 14, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) and Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) go for a loose ball during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy