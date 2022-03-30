Wednesday's college baseball slate sees Coastal Carolina visit Wake Forest in mid-week non-conference action. This will be the second meeting between the teams this year.

Wednesday afternoon in Winston-Salem, there will be a rematch between Coastal Carolina and Wake Forest. The two teams first met earlier this month in Conway, and now will shift their series to David F. Couch Ballpark.

How to Watch Coastal Carolina vs. Wake Forest in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: March 29, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

It was Coastal Carolina coming away with the in the March 8 meeting by a score of 4-3. The Demon Deacons nearly flipped things, though, scoring all three of their runs in the top of the 9th.

Coastal Carolina is 5-4-1 since that game and is now 13-9-1 on the season. The Chanticleers' offense has been on a tear, scoring seven or more runs in five of the last six games. Junior infielder Dale Thomas is the team's biggest offensive threat. He's hitting .313 and has the most home runs (eight) and RBIs (22) on the roster.

Wake Forest is 7-5 since that game, a stretch that includes wins over ranked Georgia Tech and Florida State teams. After beating Virginia 8-1 on Sunday, the Demon Deacons are now 18-6 on the year.

Junior Demon Deacons catcher Brendan Tinsman is coming off of one of his best performances of the year. He went 3-for-5 against the Cavaliers with a home run and three runs driven in. He's second on the team with a .357 batting average this season, to go along with seven home runs (tied for the team lead) and 21 RBIs.

