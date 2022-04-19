CSU Bakersfield vs. Pepperdine Stream: Watch online, TV channel

A pair of struggling college baseball teams meet Tuesday afternoon in Malibu when Cal State Bakersfield (14-19) visits Pepperdine (18-16) for a non-conference game.

How to Watch Cal State Bakersfield at Pepperdine in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 19, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

The Roadrunners come in after being swept by Hawai'i in a Big West Conference series at home last weekend to fall to 7-5 in conference play. The Waves have lost five of their previous seven and dropped the last two games of a West Coast Conference series at home to San Francisco after taking the opener. They are now 7-8 in WCC action.

Redshirt freshman catcher Andrew Allanson powers the Cal State Bakersfield offense. In 32 games, he's slashing .275/.338/.492 with team-highs of seven home runs and 27 runs batted in. Sophomore outfielder Jashia Morrissey is hitting .309/.415/.515 in 30 games with 13 extra-base hits and 14 runs batted in.

The teams met in Bakersfield on March 22, with Pepperdine jumping out to a 6-0 lead and hanging on for a 10-9 victory. The Roadrunners had the tying run at second and the winning run at first with two outs in the ninth after scoring three runs, but the rally ended when Aaron Casillas bounced out to Waves reliever Davis Luikart.

Allanson hit two grand slams in the game, including a blast to left in the ninth.

