CSU Bakersfield vs. Pepperdine Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cal State Bakersfield vs. Pepperdine in College Baseball: Live Strem, TV Channel, Start Time

Cal State Bakersfield visits Pepperdine looking for a non-conference season split.

A pair of struggling college baseball teams meet Tuesday afternoon in Malibu when Cal State Bakersfield (14-19) visits Pepperdine (18-16) for a non-conference game.

How to Watch Cal State Bakersfield at Pepperdine in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 19, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the Cal State Bakersfield at Pepperdine college baseball game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Roadrunners come in after being swept by Hawai'i in a Big West Conference series at home last weekend to fall to 7-5 in conference play. The Waves have lost five of their previous seven and dropped the last two games of a West Coast Conference series at home to San Francisco after taking the opener. They are now 7-8 in WCC action.

Redshirt freshman catcher Andrew Allanson powers the Cal State Bakersfield offense. In 32 games, he's slashing .275/.338/.492 with team-highs of seven home runs and 27 runs batted in. Sophomore outfielder Jashia Morrissey is hitting .309/.415/.515 in 30 games with 13 extra-base hits and 14 runs batted in.

The teams met in Bakersfield on March 22, with Pepperdine jumping out to a 6-0 lead and hanging on for a 10-9 victory. The Roadrunners had the tying run at second and the winning run at first with two outs in the ninth after scoring three runs, but the rally ended when Aaron Casillas bounced out to Waves reliever Davis Luikart.

Allanson hit two grand slams in the game, including a blast to left in the ninth.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
19
2022

Cal State Bakersfield vs. Pepperdine

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
Time
6
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Estudiantes de La Plata vs. CA Tigre: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) scores a run against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

White Sox vs. Guardians Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
MICHIGAN SOFTBALL
College Softball

Michigan vs. Michigan State: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Softball
College Softball

UC Davis at California Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
BASEBALL FANS
College Baseball

CSU Bakersfield vs. Pepperdine Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Soccer Fans
Professional League Cup

Estudiantes vs. Tigre: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina16 minutes ago
anthony-edwards
SI Guide

NBA Playoffs Continue With Three Game 2s

By Kevin Sweeney1 hour ago
Soccer Fans
Professional League Cup

Unión vs. San Lorenzo Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
Apr 17, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) is greeted by shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) after hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy