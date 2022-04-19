Dallas Baptist vs. Texas A&M Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Baptist vs. Texas A&M in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two 20-win teams from the state of Texas meet in non-conference play on Tuesday, with Texas A&M hosting Dallas Baptist.

One of the best non-conference games in college baseball this week is in Texas on Tuesday evening. Dallas Baptist visits Texas A&M in a battle of 20-win teams from the lone-star state in the only meeting between the two sides on the schedule.

How to Watch Dallas Baptist vs. Texas A&M in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 19, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network

Live stream Dallas Baptist vs. Texas A&M on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This game is the middle point in a tough two-week stretch for Texas A&M. The Aggies were in Athens last weekend, taking on No. 10 Georgia. They managed to take two of those three games, including a massive 23-9 win on Saturday. After taking on a ranked Patriots team Tuesday, the Aggies host No. 5 Arkansas this weekend.

Graduate outfielder Dylan Rock helped get that game started with a second-inning three-run home run. It was Rock's second homer of the series, and he now leads the team with 10 home runs and 34 runs batted in.

Texas A&M is 22-13, coming out of the Georgia series. This stretch could help the Aggies establish themselves as one of the top teams in the country.

Dallas Baptist comes into Tuesday 23-12, after a 6-1 win over Bradley on Saturday. The lineup is centered around sophomore outfielder Jace Grady, who leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. Grady is currently on a seven-game hitting streak.

