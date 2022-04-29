Skip to main content

How to Watch Dallas Baptist vs. Illinois State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dallas Baptist is working towards getting back into the Baseball America Top 25 this week. The Patriots return to conference play, visiting Illinois State on Friday.

Dallas Baptist fell out of the Baseball American Top 25 last week after dropping two of three to Southern Illinois. The Patriots now find themselves trying to work their way back into the rankings, with a road series against Illinois State on the docket. 

How to Watch Dallas Baptist vs. Illinois State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream Dallas Baptist vs. Illinois State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tuesday was a good start for the Patriots, as they went on the road and beat No. 6 TCU 6-5. Junior first baseman Cole Moore went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in that game.

That was another is a string of strong games for Moore, who has hits in five games in a row and seven of his last eight. That stretch has his season batting average up to .331, which is the best on the Patriots' roster.

Sophomore righty Jacob Meador is expected to take the mound for the Patriots on Friday. In 10 starts this year, he's 6-1 with a 3.81 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 52 innings. Opponents are hitting .211 against him.

Junior lefty Jared Hart has been the series opener for Illinois State the last two weeks. He had one of his best outings of the year his last time out, throwing seven innings against Bradley while allowing just five hits and one run.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
29
2022

Dallas Baptist vs. Illinois State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18165021
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights at Blues

By Ben Macaluso2 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Brewers

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
WWE Bobby Lashley
WWE

How to Watch Friday Night SmackDown

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
USATSI_18060185
entertainment

How to Watch Countdown to All Stars 7: You’re A Winner Baby

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
imago1011563715h
College Baseball

How to Watch San Jose State vs. New Mexico in College Baseball

By Alex Barth2 minutes ago
imago1011619128h
College Baseball

How to Watch Dallas Baptist vs. Illinois State in College Baseball

By Alex Barth2 minutes ago
BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Iowa at Nebraska in College Baseball

By Alex Barth2 minutes ago
imago1008393445h (4)
Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer

How to Watch Gualaceo vs. Macará

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
Necaxa
Liga MX

How to Watch Necaxa vs Guadalajara

By Rafael Urbina17 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy