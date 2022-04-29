Dallas Baptist is working towards getting back into the Baseball America Top 25 this week. The Patriots return to conference play, visiting Illinois State on Friday.

Dallas Baptist fell out of the Baseball American Top 25 last week after dropping two of three to Southern Illinois. The Patriots now find themselves trying to work their way back into the rankings, with a road series against Illinois State on the docket.

How to Watch Dallas Baptist vs. Illinois State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Tuesday was a good start for the Patriots, as they went on the road and beat No. 6 TCU 6-5. Junior first baseman Cole Moore went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in that game.

That was another is a string of strong games for Moore, who has hits in five games in a row and seven of his last eight. That stretch has his season batting average up to .331, which is the best on the Patriots' roster.

Sophomore righty Jacob Meador is expected to take the mound for the Patriots on Friday. In 10 starts this year, he's 6-1 with a 3.81 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 52 innings. Opponents are hitting .211 against him.

Junior lefty Jared Hart has been the series opener for Illinois State the last two weeks. He had one of his best outings of the year his last time out, throwing seven innings against Bradley while allowing just five hits and one run.

