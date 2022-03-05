With wins in four of its last five games, Dallas Baptist looks to stay hot as it begins its first road series of the season Friday night against San Diego.

Dallas Baptist comes into this weekend's series against San Diego 4-4 this season, but that record doesn't reflect just how good the Patriots have been this year. They've won four of their last six games including a sweep of Sam Houston, and three of their four losses came in extra innings. They've been in just about every game they've played down to the wire.

How to Watch Dallas Baptist vs. San Diego in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: Mar 4, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

San Diego comes into the weekend 4-4, playing for the first time since participating in the Tony Gwynn Legacy tournament last weekend. Included in that weekend was a 4-0 shutout win over Fresno State.

Dallas Baptist will likely send senior righty Luke Eldred to the mound Friday night. Eldred has been the series opener for the Patriots so far this season, and is 1-0 in two starts with a 2.00 ERA and 2.06 batting average against in nine innings.

San Diego's Friday starter has been Garrett Rennie, who has allowed just one earned run in 13.1 innings this season for a 0.68 ERA. Last time out against UNLV, he allowed that lone run while striking out six hitters over seven innings.

First pitch Friday night is set for 9 p.m. ET. Catch the game on Stadium 1.

