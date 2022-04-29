How to Watch Delaware State at Norfolk State in College Baseball

On Friday, Delaware State heads to Norfolk State to begin a four-game series. This will be the third series of the year between the two teams.

There are just three weekends left in MEAC conference play. Teams begin their final go-around against their conference opponents on Friday, which includes Delaware State heading to Virginia to take on Norfolk State.

How to Watch Delaware State vs. Norfolk State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream Delaware State vs. Norfolk State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hornets won each of the first two series, which both took place in April. They're 6-2 against the Spartans so far, losing just one game in each four-game set.

That first series was a close one. Three of the four games were decided by one or two runs. The second set was a bit more lopsided, with a 13-6 win for Delaware State and an 11-4 win for Norfolk State.

With it being so late in the season, playoff seeding is on the line for both teams. Delaware State is 12-12 in conference play. That leaves the Hornets just two games back of Coppin State for first place with 12 games to do, including four against the Eagles. Norfolk State is 9-15, but still has room to climb back into the race especially with a big performance this weekend.

Junior lefty James Deloatch is the likely starter for the Spartans on Friday. Deloatch is coming off of one of his best outings of the year, when he allowed just one earned run in 6.1 innings against Maryland Eastern Shore last week.

Delaware State has alternated series openers in recent weeks. Both sophomore Peter Carreca and junior Zachary Dale have held the role.

The first pitch on Friday is set for 3 p.m. ET. You can find the game on ESPN U.

Regional restrictions may apply.