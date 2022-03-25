Skip to main content

How to Watch Duke at Florida State in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 7 Florida State returns to conference play on Friday, welcoming Duke to Tallahassee for the first game of a three-game weekend series.

Coming into this weekend, No. 7 Florida State has won six of its last seven games. The Seminoles now turn their attention to Duke, as the Blue Devils make their way to Tallahassee for a three-game weekend series that begins on Friday.

How to Watch Duke vs. Florida State in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: March 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream Duke vs. Florida State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last weekend, Florida State took two of three games from North Carolina State. That series began with a 13-5 Seminole win and finished in a 6-5 17-inning marathon rubber match.

The 'Noles followed that up by beating UCF 10-2 in their lone mid-week action on Tuesday (a scheduled game for Wednesday was canceled). Senior first baseman Alex Toral homered for Florida State in that one, extending his team lead in home runs (six) and RBIs (23).

With those wins, Florida State is now 14-6 this season and 4-2 in ACC play. Meanwhile, Duke comes in at 11-10 overall after a mid-week loss to William & Mary. Last weekend, the Blue Devils managed to take a game from No. 15 North Carolina, with a 9-3 victory on Saturday.

Sophomore lefty Parker Messick is expected to start for FSU. He's 3-1 in five starts this year with a 3.48 ERA. Duke will likely counter with junior righty Marcus Johnson. Johnson has piled up the strikeouts this year, with 39 in 27.2 innings over five starts.

The first pitch Friday night is at 7 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on ACC Network.

