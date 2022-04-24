How to Watch Duke at Georgia Tech in College Basebal

Skip to main content

How to Watch Duke at Georgia Tech in College Baseball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Duke and Georgia Tech battle on Sunday in the finale of their three-game ACC series in college baseball.

Duke has had a strange conference season so far this year. The Blue Devils struggled early starting just 3-12 but swept a three-game set with No. 10 Notre Dame last weekend.

How to Watch Duke at Georgia Tech in College Baseball Today:

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Live stream the Duke at Georgia Tech game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Blue Devils' bats came alive in a 15-5 win in game one against the Fighting Irish and then they won an 11-inning game in the second contest. They finished off the sweep with a 6-2 win in the finale.

Unfortunately for their fans, they turned around and lost to Liberty 3-2 on Tuesday, a result that thwarted their momentum.

On Sunday, Duke hopes it can get another ACC win and head back home feeling good about its weekend.

Georgia Tech, though, will be looking to send the Blue Devils home with another loss and it tries to finish off its weekend well.

The Yellow Jackets came into the weekender just 9-9 in the ACC and coming off two straight series wins against Florida State and North Caroline.

They have been playing better coming into this series and are looking to make a move up the ACC standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
24
2022

Duke at Georgia Tech

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (G)
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18140501
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Twins

By Adam Childs27 seconds ago
USATSI_18138983
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Cubs

By Adam Childs27 seconds ago
USATSI_18139465
MLB

How to Watch Blue Jays at Astros

By Adam Childs27 seconds ago
USATSI_12628002
College Softball

How to Watch Arizona at Utah in College Softball

By Adam Childs27 seconds ago
USATSI_17784313
College Baseball

How to Watch Georgia at Alabama in College Baseball

By Adam Childs27 seconds ago
USATSI_18003158
College Baseball

How to Watch Duke at Georgia Tech in College Basebal

By Adam Childs27 seconds ago
imago1001276529h
College Tennis

How to Watch SEC Men's Championship Tennis: Florida at Kentucky

By Adam Childs27 seconds ago
Apr 20, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) celebrates with shortstop Thairo Estrada (39) after the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Apr 22, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) reacts after hitting a first inning double against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy