How to Watch Duke at Georgia Tech in College Basebal

Duke and Georgia Tech battle on Sunday in the finale of their three-game ACC series in college baseball.

Duke has had a strange conference season so far this year. The Blue Devils struggled early starting just 3-12 but swept a three-game set with No. 10 Notre Dame last weekend.

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

The Blue Devils' bats came alive in a 15-5 win in game one against the Fighting Irish and then they won an 11-inning game in the second contest. They finished off the sweep with a 6-2 win in the finale.

Unfortunately for their fans, they turned around and lost to Liberty 3-2 on Tuesday, a result that thwarted their momentum.

On Sunday, Duke hopes it can get another ACC win and head back home feeling good about its weekend.

Georgia Tech, though, will be looking to send the Blue Devils home with another loss and it tries to finish off its weekend well.

The Yellow Jackets came into the weekender just 9-9 in the ACC and coming off two straight series wins against Florida State and North Caroline.

They have been playing better coming into this series and are looking to make a move up the ACC standings.

